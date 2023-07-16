New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.60 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,652 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $38,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,037 shares of company stock worth $2,620,341 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average is $132.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.