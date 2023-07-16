New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.77 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $38,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.53.

NYSE TDG opened at $888.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $899.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $828.99 and its 200-day moving average is $758.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total value of $10,463,566.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,310 shares of company stock valued at $39,962,161 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

