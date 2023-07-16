New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $40.17 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $40,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $195.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.