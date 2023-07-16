New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $44.64 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $44,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

