New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $45.28 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $45,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,819 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 979,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:COF opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average is $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

