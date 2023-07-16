New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $44,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after acquiring an additional 288,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after acquiring an additional 209,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $375.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $496.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

