New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,917 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $46,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

Corteva Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $54.25 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

