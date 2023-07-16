New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Carrier Global worth $43,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $54.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

