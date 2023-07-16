New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Hess worth $39,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.82.

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

