New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $38,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $147.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.08 and a 1 year high of $155.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.60.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.73.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

