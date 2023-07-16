New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 11,574 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Realty Income worth $39,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $60.82 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 216.20%.

Several research firms have commented on O. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.