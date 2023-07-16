New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,417 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $38,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

NYSE AFL opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

