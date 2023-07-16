New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,383 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $35,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.2 %

KMI opened at $17.21 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

