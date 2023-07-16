New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,033 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $42,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,603,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,900,000 after buying an additional 660,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $141.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $143.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.21. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

