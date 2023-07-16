New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,796 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of ON Semiconductor worth $38,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,760 shares of company stock worth $6,079,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.08. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

