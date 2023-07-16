New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,548 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $36,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.68.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $187.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.62 and a 12-month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

