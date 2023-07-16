New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 32,402 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 653,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,402 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $35,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.