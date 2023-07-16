New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 32,917 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,917 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Corteva worth $46,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

