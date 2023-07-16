New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 372 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Hess worth $39,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hess by 36.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.82.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

