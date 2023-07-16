New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,216 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $42,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.