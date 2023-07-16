New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,225 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Paychex worth $40,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after buying an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Paychex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

