New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,790 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $41,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Trane Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average of $180.06. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $125.79 and a one year high of $197.39.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.