New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,063 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $34,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,071,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $244,477,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ResMed by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,307,000 after acquiring an additional 95,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ResMed by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,261 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $336,975.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,628,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,245. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $222.35 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.04 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

