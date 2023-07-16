New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,458 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $37,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,445,000 after acquiring an additional 98,901 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $255.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.