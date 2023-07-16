New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Sysco worth $42,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.33. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

