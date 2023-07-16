New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $44,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $135.92. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.