North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 11,029 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 893.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in HP were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 2.3 %

HPQ stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

