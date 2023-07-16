North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 500 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4,545.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $438.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

