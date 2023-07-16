North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

