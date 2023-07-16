North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.