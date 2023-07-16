North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $648,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,120,000 after purchasing an additional 205,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.95 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

About DTE Energy



DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

