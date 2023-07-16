North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 488 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $375.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $496.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.97 and a 200-day moving average of $358.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

