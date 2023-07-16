Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

