Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

TXN opened at $180.85 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.