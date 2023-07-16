Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

