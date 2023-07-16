OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Boosted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $36.35 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

