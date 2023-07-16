Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $45,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.85.

NYSE PH opened at $396.20 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $402.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

