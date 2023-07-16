PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock

PEP stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

