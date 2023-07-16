PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Cut by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.