Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,521,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,405 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $266,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

