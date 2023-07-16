Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

