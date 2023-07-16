Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

PFE stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

