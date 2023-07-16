Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

