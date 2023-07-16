Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.