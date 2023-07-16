Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.