Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,521,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,405 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $266,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.