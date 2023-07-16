Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $35,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $341.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.23 and a 200 day moving average of $289.19. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $343.66.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

