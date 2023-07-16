Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,561 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

