Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 7,349 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $125.79 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

