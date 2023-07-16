Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 2,146 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Cummins Trading Down 0.9 %

Cummins stock opened at $252.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.53. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.30 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.0168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

